UAE, Ethiopia discuss strengthening international partnership in emergency, disaster management

ADDIS ABABA, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, met with Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission, during an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing communication channels in the fields of emergency, crisis, and disaster management.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of cooperation, opportunities to further develop institutional partnerships, and ways to exchange knowledge and expertise in disaster risk reduction.

Al Neyadi was also briefed on the Commission’s mandate, key responsibilities, and national programmes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi affirmed that strengthening international cooperation in emergency, crisis, and disaster management is a key pillar in advancing national preparedness systems.

He noted that exchanging expertise with brotherly and friendly countries contributes to building more resilient and efficient capabilities.

Al Neyadi also commended the efforts of the Ethiopian side in disaster risk management and emphasised the importance of continuing to develop cooperation channels between both sides.