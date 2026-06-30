DEWA ranks among world’s leading organisations in Sustainability Culture Index

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continued to record one of the highest scores in the Sustainability Culture Index in 2025, based on a corporate survey involving about 4,000 of its employees.

DEWA achieved a score of 92.33%, significantly outperforming the average of 63.9% recorded by the other participating entities. This reflects DEWA’s industry leadership and stellar performance, as well as its sustained track record of achieving outstanding results that surpass sectoral benchmarks.

The Sustainability Culture Index measures employee attitudes towards sustainability and how it is applied in their daily lives. It also identifies factors that enable or hinder the achievement of sustainable outcomes.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended the advanced levels of sustainability awareness demonstrated by DEWA employees. He praised their commitment to embedding these principles across the work environment, noting that DEWA is among the world’s leading organisations in the Sustainability Culture Index. This achievement reflects DEWA’s sustained efforts to promote awareness and integrate economic, environmental and social sustainability into its culture, operations and activities across all divisions.

“We are dedicated to realising the looking-forward vision of the wise leadership by investing in human capital as a key driver in sustainable and comprehensive development, while advancing the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Our outstanding results in the Sustainability Culture Index reflect DEWA’s firm commitment, in partnership with its employees, to embedding and applying sustainability principles across all areas of work,” said Al Tayer.

“These results highlight the effectiveness of DEWA’s efforts to advance sustainability, foster an institutional culture rooted in sustainability values, and strengthen collaboration to address evolving challenges. DEWA also continues to launch educational and awareness initiatives and platforms that enhance employees’ knowledge of the latest sustainability practices, nature conservation and biodiversity preservation, while encouraging their active engagement in sustainability-related issues,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said, “Our educational and interactive initiatives have succeeded in developing our workforce abilities and keeping them informed with the latest global practices in sustainability and net zero. We continue to incentivise positive competition to consolidate DEWA’s position at the forefront of global utilities dedicated to ensuring a more sustainable future for current and future generations.”

Through the ‘Sustainability Connect’ initiative, DEWA organises various interactive events and activities. It also hosts awareness sessions under the ‘Sustainability Talks’ programme to educate employees and keep them informed about the latest local, global and institutional developments in sustainability and climate change.

The Sustainability Culture Index evaluates the key drivers of sustainability culture, encompassing both individual dimensions (psychological and behavioural elements) and corporate dimensions (support mechanisms and infrastructure). By assessing the availability and strength of these drivers internally, DEWA is able to strategically identify its priorities and target its initiatives to further embed sustainability within its corporate culture.