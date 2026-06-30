Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has visited the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC Group.

The event runs until 23rd August 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed toured the event's sports facilities, reviewed community programmes and activities, visited a number of pavilions, and was briefed on the integrated sports experiences and facilities offered by this year's edition, which cater to all segments of the community and encourage physical activity throughout the summer months.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that investing in sport is an investment in people and society, noting that providing integrated and inspiring sports environments helps foster a culture of healthy living, enhances quality of life, and encourages members of the community to make physical activity part of their daily routines, contributing positively to public health and social cohesion.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed noted that the continued development of sports infrastructure and the organisation of high-quality community events reflect Abu Dhabi's vision of building a healthier and more active society by providing inclusive sporting opportunities that cater to people of all ages and abilities, encourage family participation, and promote sport as a sustainable way of life.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the tour by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and a number of senior officials.

The fifth edition is the largest since the event's launch, spanning nearly 48,000 square metres and featuring 29 sports and physical activities. The event reflects its continued growth and reinforces its position as one of the largest indoor sports events in the Middle East, supported by Abu Dhabi's world-class sports infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2026 continues to support the emirate's efforts to promote a culture of sport and enhance community wellbeing by providing a platform that brings together sport, health and community engagement.

The event contributes to building a more vibrant and inclusive society while advancing Abu Dhabi's vision of improving the quality of life and empowering individuals and families to adopt healthy and sustainable lifestyles.