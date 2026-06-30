President of Hungary receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

BUDAPEST, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary, received Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Hungary.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Sulyok, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Hungary.

For his part, President Sulyok conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Sulyok commended the Ambassador’s efforts to strengthen relations during his tenure, and wished him success in his new duties.

For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation to all government entities in Hungary for contributing to the success of his mission to strengthen bilateral relations.