Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 launches tomorrow with massive discounts, 700 valuable prizes

SHARJAH, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, with festivities set to begin across the emirate’s regions and cities.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), in strategic collaboration with government entities, private-sector partners, and key stakeholders, the retail campaign forms part of the summer season running from 1st July to 15th September 2026.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 programme features large-scale discounts and exclusive offers on a broad selection of products and top local and global brands across shopping malls and retail centres throughout Sharjah.

The campaign is supported by more than 55 public and private sector partners, delivering over 60 curated tourism packages and experiences tailored to diverse visitor segments and interests.

In collaboration with Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), this year’s edition will offer shoppers and visitors the opportunity to win more than 700 prizes throughout the campaign. It also includes exclusive promotions on hotel accommodation, hospitality services, and leisure experiences, further enhancing Sharjah’s appeal as a premier shopping and tourism destination.

The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions delivers a comprehensive seasonal programme aimed at strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading family-friendly summer destination in local, regional, and international markets. The programme combines entertainment, shopping, and tourism experiences, with the participation of major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotels, and tourism and leisure destinations across the emirate.

“Shamsa”, the official mascot of Sharjah Summer Promotions, will headline a series of innovative interactive activities and family experiences at shopping centres and tourist attractions across Sharjah, enhancing the campaign’s appeal to children and shoppers alike.

This year’s campaign features exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a variety of products, including fashion, fragrances, accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishings, and other retail categories.

The programme also encompasses special promotional offers from restaurants, cafés, and hotels at competitive rates. To further support the retail sector, participating businesses will benefit from preferential and competitively priced promotional permits, valid for three consecutive months, enabling retailers to expand marketing campaigns, stimulate consumer spending, and contribute to stronger economic activity across the emirate.

This year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions features 700 valuable prizes, including 51 grand prizes to be distributed through five major digital prize draws, commencing on 18 July.

The first raffle draw will take place at Mega Mall, followed by draws at Sahara Centre on 1 August, Sharjah Central Mall on 15 August, and Rahmania Mall on 29 August. The campaign will conclude with the grand final draw at 06 Mall on 15 September.

The prize pool includes 30 gold bars for 30 winners, shopping vouchers worth AED 100,000, and retail gifts for 20 winners provided by participating shopping centres. A luxury car, sponsored by “Kandi Cars", the official sponsor of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, will be also awarded as the campaign’s grand prize.

Consumers can qualify by shopping at participating retailers or by registering through the Sharjah Summer Promotions smart application. Additional instant rewards, shopping vouchers, and promotional incentives will also be offered by participating shopping malls throughout the campaign, driving customer engagement and retail activity.

Shamsa Entertainment City in the Heart of Sharjah

This year’s edition offers a broad portfolio of retail and tourism experiences, highlighted by the launch of Shamsa Entertainment City, located in the heart of Sharjah city and inspired by the emirate’s vibrant urban environment.

The campaign is further enhanced by interactive weekend workshops at participating shopping malls, live appearances by the Shamsa mascot during major digital prize draws.

More than 7,000 exclusive Shamsa-branded gifts will also be distributed to children as shopping rewards, reinforcing enhancing the family-oriented retail experience throughout the summer season.

Unforgettable Shopping, Hospitality and Entertainment Experiences

The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions gives residents and visitors the opportunity to explore some of the emirate’s leading tourist attractions.

Highlights include Al Noor Island, which offers a unique blend of nature, art, and cultural experiences; Pearls Kingdom Waterpark, providing family-oriented leisure activities; and Sharjah tourism city, with its diverse range of visitor attractions. The programme also includes Mleiha National Park, where visitors can explore desert landscapes, heritage sites, eco-tourism experiences, and outdoor adventures.

The campaign further highlights the internationally recognised waterfront destinations of Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Kalba on the eastern coast, alongside the Fili Heritage Souq and the Back-to-School Campaign among the diverse promotional initiatives that will be unveiled throughout the season.

Digital Prize Draws and a Smart App

This year’s edition will feature the launch of the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application, allowing shoppers and visitors to participate seamlessly in electronic prize draws and access comprehensive information on the campaign’s events and activities.

The campaign will also enhance customer engagement by enabling Shamsa, the official mascot, to interact with visitors in real time and respond to their enquiries, delivering a more personalised and interactive user experience while strengthening digital engagement throughout the promotional season.

The Organising Committee of Sharjah Summer Promotions also launched a comprehensive digital platform through the campaign’s official website www.shjsummer.ae, providing real-time access to top offers, daily events, discounts, hotel packages, and direct booking links with participating partners.

The platform also enables shoppers to enter the digital prize draws and compete for valuable prizes by making purchases at participating shopping centres across Sharjah or by booking accommodation through the dedicated online portal.