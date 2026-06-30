Ireland assumes EU Council Presidency amid mounting geopolitical challenges

BRUSSELS, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ireland will assume the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1st July amid mounting geopolitical challenges, with around 300 legislative files on its agenda, including negotiations on the EU's long-term budget, European defence, support for Ukraine, relations with neighbouring countries and the Mercosur trade agreement.

Dublin said its six-month Presidency will focus on strengthening the EU's competitiveness by simplifying regulation, accelerating housing, energy and infrastructure projects, deepening the Single Market, and expanding trade partnerships with trusted partners while strengthening supply chain resilience.

The Irish Presidency will also prioritise energy security, the transition to clean energy, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, including cloud computing and subsea cable security.

In parallel, it will promote sustainable agriculture and fisheries, innovation, Erasmus+ mobility programmes, investment in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and biotechnology, and updated legislation on healthcare and medical technologies to strengthen the EU's economic and strategic resilience.