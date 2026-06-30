Applied Technology Schools among world's top 10 for supporting healthy lives

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- T4 Education has named Applied Technology Schools' Sharjah campus among the world's top 10 schools in the Supporting Healthy Lives category of the 2026 T4 Education's World's Best School Prizes, making it the only UAE school shortlisted in the category.

The recognition was awarded for a student-developed smart food dispensing system that links students' health records with a vending machine to recommend suitable food choices based on allergies and other medical conditions, promoting healthier eating habits in schools.

Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said the achievement reflects the centre's commitment to fostering innovation and preparing nationally competitive talent.

T4 Education's World's Best School Prizes recognise outstanding schools for initiatives that make a positive impact on their communities.