Apple fast-tracks security updates amid AI-driven cyber threats

WASHINGTON, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple has accelerated the release of some security updates, making them available to users earlier instead of waiting to include them in the planned iOS 26.6 release.

The move comes in response to growing security concerns that artificial intelligence could speed up the development of malicious hacking tools and shorten the time attackers need to exploit software vulnerabilities.

The decision marks a shift from Apple's previous practice of delivering security fixes alongside major operating system releases after developer testing.

Apple said there is no evidence that the newly patched vulnerabilities have been exploited, but added that the evolving threat landscape requires reducing the time between disclosing security updates and making them available to users.