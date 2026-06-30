Egypt reaffirms support for expanding cooperation with UAE energy firms

CAIRO, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, has reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with UAE companies operating in the energy sector and providing a stable, attractive investment environment to support the expansion of their investments in Egypt, helping increase oil and gas production and advance mutual interests.

The remarks came during a meeting with Richard Hall, Chief Executive Officer of UAE-based Dana Gas, to review the company's operations in Egypt and plans to expand exploration, development and production activities, including increasing natural gas output from its onshore Nile Delta concessions.

Badawi reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting drilling, exploration and development programmes, increasing production from existing fields and accelerating the development of new discoveries.

He also expressed Egypt's appreciation for its long-standing strategic partnership with Dana Gas, stressing that the ministry would continue to support its partners and help address challenges.

The minister added that Egypt is expanding the use of advanced production technologies, including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, to boost output and maximise recovery from reserves.

For his part, Hall praised the support provided by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and its affiliated entities, noting that the company's latest drilling programme had increased its proven gas reserves by between 20% and 25%.

He said the results had prompted Dana Gas to add two more wells to its exploration programme to accelerate production and maximise the potential of its concession areas in Egypt.

Hall also expressed confidence in the future of Egypt's petroleum sector, praising the continued improvement in the country's investment climate.