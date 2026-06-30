Latifa bint Mohammed witnesses graduation ceremony of American University in Dubai’s 29th cohort

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), witnessed the graduation ceremony of American University in Dubai’s 29th cohort, in a significant milestone highlighting three decades of academic excellence showcased by the institution in the region.

The landmark event celebrated a diverse cohort of 445 graduating students representing 57 countries, highlighting AUD’s position as a premier hub for international education.

Following H.H. Sheikha Latifa’s arrival, the national anthems of the UAE and the USA were played, and the event commenced with a welcome speech by Elias N. Bou Saab, Executive Vice President of the American University in Dubai, who thanked H.H. for honouring the commencement ceremony with her presence.

He also reflected on the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stating: “Their leadership has shown the world what happens when vision is matched with courage, determination, and action.”

Bou Saab recounted the story behind the establishment of AUD in 1995, drawing inspiration from Dubai’s success story and from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, a leader who believes in the youth, noting: “His Highness has taught us that you should not wait for the future; you should create it, as the future belongs to those who imagine it, design it, and execute it. That is the Dubai story. And in many ways, it is also the AUD story.”

He also highlighted the role of the Dubai Future Foundation in positioning Dubai as a global platform for future knowledge and a leading hub for innovation through initiatives such as the annual Dubai Future Forum.

Referring to the recently launched ‘Dubai-it’ initiative, Bou Saab said: “Dubai-it is where ideas become enterprises, research becomes innovation, and ambition becomes real and lasting impact.” Concluding his remarks with a message to the Class of 2026, he added: “You are not only prepared for the future. You are ready to shape it. Let’s Future It and Dubai It.”

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, delivered a powerful keynote address, in which he emphasised that the real secret to impact lies in human connection, gratitude, and responsibility. “When I look at this university and the people it has shaped, I don't just see potential. I see evidence. So, a heartfelt thank you goes to AUD for preparing generations of graduates who have gone on to contribute to Dubai's success. And congratulations to all of you. Today, you become part of that remarkable legacy.”

Following the keynote address, H.H. Sheikha Latifa presented awards to outstanding graduates, recognising their exceptional academic achievements. H.H. later joined the graduates for an official photo session to mark the occasion.

Degrees were then formally conferred upon the graduates by the commencement Speaker alongside senior leadership of the AUD. The celebration reached a spectacular visual crescendo with a brilliant fireworks display illuminating the venue.

In his speech, Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai, urged the graduates to think independently in an automated world. “For three decades, this university has been a laboratory for human potential in the heart of a great nation. Algorithms can automate your writing, optimise your schedules, and curate your worldview. The problem of your generation will not be a lack of tools; it will be resisting the temptation to outsource the hardest work of being human: the work of thinking, creating, and, especially, judging for yourself. Your AUD education gave you the ability to integrate knowledge from different domains, to pivot when the landscape shifts, and to advance your goals through calculated moves,” he said.

Representing the student body, Valedictorian Alice Zanini, who earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) summa cum laude with a Major in Finance, said: “One of the greatest privileges of studying at AUD has been learning alongside people from every corner of the world. We arrived with different languages, traditions, and beliefs, making diversity not simply a statistic but a defining part of our everyday experience. Our generation experienced unexpected events, completed part of our education during a pandemic, and navigated online classes during recent regional tensions. While these ongoing challenges remind us that the world is unpredictable, our resilience demonstrates that success is measured by our determination to overcome them.”

The evening concluded with the traditional academic recessional, officially welcoming the graduating class into AUD’s extensive global alumni network of 10,000.