Arab Parliament urges inclusion of Gulf security concerns in future US-Iran negotiations

CAIRO, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker for the Arab Parliament, has stressed that any understandings or agreements between the United States and Iran must take into account the security concerns of Arab countries, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and ensure their inclusion in any arrangements related to regional security and stability.

Addressing the closing session of the Arab Parliament's second ordinary session of the fourth legislative term, Al Yamahi said joint Arab action remains the best framework for addressing challenges and building a more secure, stable and prosperous future for Arab peoples.

He said the session marked an important milestone in strengthening Arab parliamentary coordination and reinforcing parliamentary diplomacy as a key pillar supporting joint Arab action.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause will remain the foremost and central issue for the Arab nation, rejecting any attempts to undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He also reiterated the Arab Parliament's support for efforts to strengthen security and stability in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Lebanon, condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian and Lebanese territory, and called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab states.