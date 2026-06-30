FIFA World Cup: Côte d'Ivoire 1-2 Norway

DALLAS, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Erling Haaland scored a late winner as Norway beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026™ last 16 for the first time since 1998.

Norway took the lead in the 39th minute when Antonio Nusa cut inside from the left and curled a fine shot into the far corner.

Côte d'Ivoire equalised in the 74th minute through Amad Diallo, who finished a quick move with Nicolas Pepe after dribbling past two defenders.

Haaland sealed victory four minutes from time, scoring from close range after Patrick Berg's low cross.

Diallo nearly forced extra time with a late free-kick, but Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made an excellent save to send his side through to a last-16 meeting with Brazil.