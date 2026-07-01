Gold prices hit seven-month low

CAPITALS, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell on ‌Wednesday after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session, pressured by higher Treasury yields and concerns over inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes elevated.

Spot ​gold was down 0.7 percent at $3,979.41 per ounce, as of 03:00 GMT.

In the ​previous session, bullion slipped to $3,942.99 per ounce, its lowest point since last ⁠November.

US gold futures for August delivery lost 1.1 percent to $3,992.70 on Wednesday.

Bullion recorded its largest ​quarterly drop since 2013 on Tuesday, and fell for a fourth consecutive month in June.

The dollar strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other ‌currencies, ⁠while yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note advanced higher.

Spot silver fell 1.4 percent to $57.75 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6 percent to $1,542, having hit its lowest since last November, ​and palladium inched 0.4 percent lower to $1,199.34.