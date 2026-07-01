Mexico beats Ecuador in FIFA World Cup, advances to round of 16

MEXICO CITY, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored goals in a nine-minute span in the first half and Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday night to break a 40-year drought without a win in the knockout stage and progressed to the World Cup round of 16.

Quiñones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute while Jiménez added a strike in the 31st minute for the Mexicans, who had not won a knockout-stage match since defeating Bulgaria in the round of 16 when they hosted the tournament in 1986.

Mexico will play another home match Sunday against the winner of Wednesday's match between England and Congo.