Zayed Authority for People of Determination participates in National Anti-Drug Campaign

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination participated in the National Anti-Drug Campaign under the slogan “Unifying Efforts to Eradicate the Menace,” through the production of a short awareness film in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police.

The film highlights the pivotal role of the family in protecting children from the risks of drug use and addiction and reinforces the values of dialogue, containment, and family cohesion as the first line of defence in prevention.

This participation reflects the Authority’s commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at strengthening community security and stability and reinforcing shared responsibility in addressing societal challenges. It stems from its mission to build a more aware and cohesive society and to empower families to fulfill their role in protecting and safeguarding their children.

The awareness film focuses on the importance of raising family awareness, observing behavioral and psychological changes in children, and encouraging families to seek advice and support from relevant authorities when needed. It also emphasises that addiction is a condition that requires treatment and rehabilitation and that early intervention is one of the most important factors in prevention and recovery.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affirmed that the Authority’s participation in the National Anti-Drug Campaign reflects its commitment to contributing to national efforts aimed at protecting society and enhancing preventive awareness as one of the key pillars of building a safe and stable community.

He said, “Protecting individuals, safeguarding families, and enhancing societal awareness is a shared national responsibility. The UAE presents a leading global model in the integration of institutional roles to protect society from the scourge of drugs. From this standpoint, we are proud to participate in this national campaign in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, believing that awareness and education form the first line of defence in confronting this menace.

Al Humaidan also extended his sincere appreciation and praise to all relevant national institutions, particularly the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and Abu Dhabi Police, for their outstanding efforts in enhancing community security, promoting a culture of prevention, and providing an integrated system to protect families and children."

He noted that the Zayed Authority for People of Determination will continue to leverage its capabilities and awareness and media programs to participate in national initiatives aimed at raising community awareness, empowering families to protect their children, and promoting a culture of dialogue and inclusion within the family. This contributes to safeguarding future generations and supporting the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

This participation comes within the framework of ongoing cooperation between Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Police to support national initiatives aimed at enhancing community security and reinforcing the principle of partnership and integration of roles between governmental and community institutions, thereby contributing to protecting individuals, safeguarding families, and building a safer and more cohesive society.