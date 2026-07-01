IACAD launches 'Department Without a Service Centre' initiative

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has launched the 'Department Without a Service Centre' initiative as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation and develop more efficient and agile government service models.

The initiative reflects the Department's vision of building an integrated digital service ecosystem based on innovation, proactivity and ease of access to services, in line with the Dubai Government's vision of reshaping the future of government services, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for government excellence and digital transformation.

The initiative forms part of the Department's efforts to simplify procedures and enable customers to access services without visiting service centres. It aims to save time and effort, improve service efficiency and quality, and provide a smoother and more flexible customer experience that meets customers' expectations and future requirements.

The initiative includes instant digital communication channels for specialised services, in addition to access to the Customer Happiness Team, enabling customers to obtain services more quickly and flexibly. It also eliminates the need to visit service centres for 100 percent of the services covered by the initiative, supporting the Department's objective of simplifying the customer journey and increasing customer satisfaction.

Hajer Ali Al Suwaidi, Project Manager of the 'Department Without a Service Centre' initiative, said the initiative represents a significant transformation in the Department's service delivery model, going beyond conventional digitisation to redesign the customer journey into a more integrated and seamless experience, ensuring services are delivered at the right time and place without the need to visit service centres.

She added that the initiative aligns with the Dubai Government's vision of building a proactive service ecosystem centred on customer needs. It also contributes to improving institutional performance and enhancing the quality of government services. She noted that the Department continues to leverage smart solutions, simplify procedures and develop digital service channels to provide customers with a unified and integrated experience.