One year into chairing UN-Habitat Assembly, UAE strengthens global leadership in housing, sustainable urban development

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has further reinforced its global leadership in housing and sustainable urban development over the first year of its chairmanship of the United Nations Habitat Assembly (UN-Habitat Assembly) and its membership on the Programme's Executive Board. Through the launch of pioneering initiatives, the expansion of international partnerships, and support for implementing the New Urban Agenda, the UAE has demonstrated its role as a key global partner in shaping the future of sustainable cities and communities.

The UAE's election to chair the UN-Habitat Assembly for the 2025–2029 term, in partnership with Malaysia, was announced in early June 2025. The appointment recognised the country's longstanding achievements in housing, urban planning, and quality of life, as well as its internationally acknowledged success in developing sustainable, resilient, and future-ready cities.

During its first year as Chair, the UAE played an active role in promoting international dialogue and cooperation on housing and sustainable urban development through its participation in UN-Habitat's work, which brings together 193 Member States, alongside international and regional organisations and urban development partners.

The UAE participated in more than 20 international meetings, technical sessions, and policy dialogues, contributing technical recommendations through the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All (OEWG-H). These discussions brought together between 70 and 100 international experts and representatives from Member States and partner organisations.

The country's efforts also focused on supporting capacity-building programmes, facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening international partnerships, and advancing initiatives that contribute to implementing both the New Urban Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These efforts aim to foster more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive cities worldwide.

One of the most notable milestones during the first year was the launch and continued development of the Asia-Pacific Urban Agenda Platform (APUAP). Established as a joint initiative between the UAE, Malaysia, and UN-Habitat, the platform is led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in collaboration with URBANICE Malaysia.

The UAE and Malaysia are continuing to expand the platform's digital capabilities by integrating artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to enhance urban monitoring, develop urban indicators, facilitate knowledge sharing, and provide smart tools that support evidence-based urban policymaking.

The platform aims to accelerate implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11, which focuses on sustainable cities and communities. It has also expanded to include cities and institutions from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), evolving into a regional platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, urban indicators, and cooperation between Asia-Pacific and Arab countries.

As part of its leadership role within the United Nations system, the UAE remained actively engaged in the work of the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All (OEWG-H), one of the UN-Habitat Assembly's flagship global initiatives.

Throughout the year, the UAE contributed to developing technical recommendations and guidance aimed at promoting more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient housing policies, supporting international efforts to address global housing challenges and improve access to adequate housing and quality of life.

The UAE also advocated for recommendations emphasising respect for national sovereignty and the unique characteristics of each country's legal and institutional frameworks when developing international housing and urban development policies, while recognising differing national circumstances and levels of development among Member States.

In addition, the UAE supported international efforts to prevent the emergence of informal settlements by promoting proactive urban planning, expanding access to adequate housing, and improving urban growth management, thereby contributing to more sustainable, inclusive, and livable cities.

The country also participated in technical discussions and contributed to recommendations on developing standardised global indicators to measure progress in implementing the New Urban Agenda and the SDGs related to housing and urban development, strengthening monitoring frameworks and supporting informed decision-making at both national and international levels.

Furthermore, the UAE played a key role in supporting preparation of the Third Quadrennial Report on the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda (2026) by contributing to the development of urban monitoring tools and indicators used to assess global progress.

The UAE also maintained a prominent presence at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku. Its participation included the high-level meeting of the Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action and Sustainable Urban Development, as well as several technical workshops and panel discussions focused on urban resilience, climate adaptation, smart urban planning, and digital twins.

During the forum, the UAE showcased its advanced modelling and simulation capabilities for assessing the impacts of sea-level rise on coastal areas, as well as its work in developing maps and future scenarios to support proactive planning and climate risk management.

Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, stated that the UAE's first year as Chair of the UN-Habitat Assembly marked an important milestone in strengthening the country's role in shaping the future of global urban development.

He said, "During the first year of its chairmanship, the UAE successfully transformed this international responsibility into a platform for meaningful dialogue and collective action by launching high-impact initiatives and building strategic partnerships that support implementation of the New Urban Agenda and contribute practical solutions to global urban challenges."

He added, "The UAE believes that quality of life begins with creating integrated, sustainable, and resilient cities that are capable of adapting to future changes. We therefore continue to work closely with our international partners to foster innovation, promote knowledge exchange, and develop housing and urban policies that support sustainable development and meet the aspirations of future generations."

Al Mansoori further noted, "Throughout the first year, the UAE also prioritised innovation in urban development through the adoption of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, while contributing to the development of global indicators for measuring progress on the New Urban Agenda. At the same time, we supported international frameworks that balance development objectives with respect for national sovereignty and the unique characteristics of national systems."

Looking ahead, he said, the UAE will focus on expanding international cooperation, finalising the Third Quadrennial Report on the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda, further enhancing the Asia-Pacific Urban Agenda Platform, and continuing to support the work of the Adequate Housing for All Working Group, all with the aim of advancing more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive cities around the world.

He concluded, "The achievements of the first year demonstrate the UAE's success in leveraging its development experience to strengthen multilateral cooperation and support international efforts to build more sustainable, resilient, and livable cities, in line with the country's vision of placing people at the heart of urban development policies."