Family Care Authority enhances children’s quality of life in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Operated by the Family Care Authority (FCA), the Child Centre continues to enhance the safety, protection, and wellbeing of children across Abu Dhabi, supporting family cohesion and stability through delivery of integrated services, in collaboration with partners.

This extensive and comprehensive approach aligns with the authority’s strategy to develop care services, improve efficiency, and expand reach.

The centre serves as a unified point of contact that brings together relevant entities under one umbrella to deliver specialised services for children who have been exposed to abuse, as well as their families.

It operates through a comprehensive approach that prioritises the best interests of the child and strengthens rapid response, confidentiality, and coordination among relevant entities.

The centre provides a fully integrated set of services, including case management and coordination, investigative and forensic interviews, social and psychological intervention and follow-up, as well as medical examinations.

These services are delivered within an integrated system that begins with receiving and assessing each case, followed by developing response plans and coordinating between concerned entities, and continues through service delivery, monitoring, and case closure upon achieving intended outcomes, ensuring appropriate support for children and their families in accordance with the highest professional standards.

The centre also relies on the integration of roles between partner entities in the fields of protection, care, law enforcement, and medical and psychological support. This contributes to enhancing the safety and wellbeing of children, enabling immediate response to cases, and taking the necessary measures to ensure the protection of children and family members.

The Family Care Authority continues to implement expansion plans for the centre across various regions of the emirate, ensuring that protection and support services reach all families and children.