'DXB' set for busy start to summer as daily guest numbers top 200,000

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International (DXB) is heading into its summer peak, with around 3 million guests expected through its terminals in the first half of July. The peak begins with a surge in departures from 2nd July as residents head off for the holidays.

The busiest day is expected to be 12th July with over 225,000 guests, in a fortnight where daily traffic regularly tops 200,000. Transfer traffic is expected to account for around 50 percent of total guests, reflecting Dubai's position as one of the world's most connected global hubs.

At Terminal 3, Concourse B (near Gates B28), the I Heart DXB interactive installation gives departing and transiting guests a way to connect with the city before they fly. By uploading a selfie, each guest joins a living, shared portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag.

The mosaic grows with every traveller who moves through DXB. Alongside it, a wall of handwritten notes gathers messages of pride and gratitude, the personal stories that give the airport and the nation its heartbeat.

The experience extends beyond the installation, with rewards unlocked at participating shops throughout the airport, including souvenirs and exclusive offers.