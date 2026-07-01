Creative Media Authority launches Summer Media Camp programme with two editions in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Creative Media Authority (CMA) has launched its Summer Media Camp programme for 2026 with two editions, one in Abu Dhabi and one in Al Ain Region, giving young creatives aged 8 to 12 years old the opportunity to develop practical skills in storytelling, news reporting, voiceover, personal development, and comic design and animation.

Taking place from 6-10 July 2026 at Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi and from 20-24 July 2026, at Al Qattara Arts Centre in Al Ain Region.

Run by Creative Lab, the Summer Media Camp forms part of CMA’s ongoing efforts to expand access to creative learning opportunities for young people across Abu Dhabi.

The 2026 programme will be supported by industry experts and leaders from CMA’s partner organisations and freelancers, including Abu Dhabi Media Network, Majid TV, CNN, twofour54, Sandstorm Comics Studio, Animotion, Clacket, Digital Farm, Ario Production, and Fadel films.

Coinciding with the UAE Year of Family, the Summer Media Camp initiative gives young creatives the opportunity to explore their creative potential in an engaging and supportive environment. The success of the dual location Winter Media Camps launched in 2025, and Creative Lab will offer 60 spots for each Summer Media Camp in 2026.

Participants will learn directly from creative industry professionals across media, entertainment, production, animation, gaming and storytelling, giving them early exposure to the diverse pathways available within Abu Dhabi’s creative media industries.

Aysha Al Jneibi, Director of Talent Management at Creative Media Authority, said, “The Creative Lab’s Summer Media Camp is a much-loved initiative where young talent begin to explore their potential within Abu Dhabi’s wider creative ecosystem in a nurtured, supportive and engaging environment. This year’s Al Ain edition marks an important step in expanding access to creative media learning for young people in the region, while supporting the growth of Al Ain Region’s creative talent pipeline. Together with Creative Lab’s Winter and Spring Media Camps, these initiatives are designed with the community’s youngest creatives in mind as we continue to build a future-ready creative media sector in Abu Dhabi.”

To date, the programme has welcomed 390 attendees, with several alumni going on to pursue further creative development through CMA-supported initiatives including CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, film production opportunities and media internships. Some have also returned to the Media Camp initiative as mentors for younger members of the creative community.

The wider Summer Media Camp initiative was launched in 2016 and has become one of the country’s leading junior talent development programmes for young creatives, helping children develop foundational skills, explore creative passions and build confidence as the next generation of storytellers.

To register online for both camps applicants can visit https://www.cma.gov.ae/media-camp.