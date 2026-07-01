Khalifa University, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation launch Innovation Hub

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation today announced the launch of the Al Ghurair Innovation Hub, a new experiential learning Hub designed to bridge education and industry while preparing graduates with the practical skills, professional experience and entrepreneurial mindset required for the future of work.

The agreement was signed by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. Building on a longstanding collaboration, the Innovation Hub reflects a shared commitment to redefining higher education by creating stronger connections between academic learning, applied research and industry, while supporting the UAE's vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The Hub will provide a collaborative platform where students, faculty, and industry partners work together to solve real-world challenges through industry-sponsored projects, hackathons, design challenges, and experiential learning programmes. It will also serve as a catalyst for employability, entrepreneurship and innovation by enabling students to apply their knowledge in professional environments before graduation.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri said, “Preparing graduates for tomorrow requires more than academic excellence. It requires an education that connects learning with real-world experience, industry collaboration, and the evolving needs of our economy. At Khalifa University, this remains a defining part of our approach to education and research excellence. The Al Ghurair Innovation Hub builds on years of joint efforts to strengthen higher education, creating new opportunities for students to transform knowledge into innovation, ideas into solutions, and potential into impact.

Together, we are equipping future-ready graduates with the skills, experience, and mindset to contribute to the UAE's vision of a globally competitive, knowledge-based economy. This commitment to excellence has elevated our international standing, leading to Khalifa University becoming the first university in the UAE to enter the world's Top 150 in the QS World University Rankings 2027.”

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), said, “Investing in young people is one of the most important investments any nation can make. As the UAE continues its journey of growth and transformation, preparing future generations requires closer connections between education and workplace realities. The Al Ghurair Innovation Hub builds on a longstanding partnership with Khalifa University and a shared belief that young people should graduate with strong academic foundations, practical experience, confidence in their abilities, and a clear understanding of how they can contribute to the future of our country.”

The launch marks the next chapter in a collaboration that has already advanced innovation in higher education across the UAE. Together, Khalifa University and Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation have expanded digital learning, faculty development, work-integrated education and student employability through initiatives that continue to shape future-focused learning.

Among the partnership's key achievements is the establishment of the University Consortium for Quality Online Learning (UCQOL), launched under the patronage of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to advance digital learning and collaboration across the sector. Through this initiative, Khalifa University has developed more than 30 online and hybrid courses, reaching over 33,000 learners, including through its collaboration with Coursera.

The collaboration also introduced Khalifa University's first co-operative education pilot programme, co-created with the University of Waterloo, bringing internationally recognised work-integrated learning models to engineering education in the UAE.

Building on this success, the University plans to launch a new Employability Certificate in Fall 2026, combining experiential learning, career development and workplace readiness to support students' transition into professional practice.

Located on the Khalifa University main campus, Al Ghurair Innovation Hub will be governed by a joint steering committee co-chaired by the President of Khalifa University and the Chief Executive Officer of Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. In addition to supporting experiential learning programmes, the Hub will host regional and international forums on the future of higher education and extend learning opportunities across the UAE by integrating with the Nomu Al Ghurair Job Readiness Programme.