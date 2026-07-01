‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’ campaign opens doors to awareness, recovery

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- “Try just this once, nothing to lose! You will not need to do it again.” These are words that can pass on a night out, when someone is under immense pressure or simply out of curiosity.

This is where a journey of endless pain begins. At a moment like this, the young person would think they are in full control and that there is always a way back. They would believe that trying only once will not leave an impact on their life, their ambitions and their carefully crafted future. Scientific facts and reality, however, reveal a completely different truth.

Many people who suffer from drug addiction around the world have never planned to be addicts or dreamed of destroying their future. They wanted to try just this once.

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), 5.67 percent of drug overdose fatalities occur among youth between the ages of 15 and 24 - the age when curiosity is at its highest and a while before the prefrontal cortex, responsible for evaluating risks and making sound decisions, is fully developed.

That ‘first time’ is never just a passing phase; it is a calculated psychological and physiological trap designed to ensnare victims, robbing them of their most valuable assets: their minds and their free will.

In light of these facts and global data proving that the real battle is one of awareness and that protecting our youth is the ultimate national priority; the National Drug Enforcement Authority in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’, to lead a nation-wide awareness movement that speaks to the younger generation: Your mind is your protective shield, your future is the nation’s wealth and prevention starts when you have the knowledge to dismantle the illusion of a first-time drug use.

Through its comprehensive programme, the campaign aims to enhance the mental resilience of teenagers and adolescents so they would have the courage to say no. The campaign opens the door for everyone in need of guidance or support, and encourages them to turn their fear and hesitation into a courageous first step towards safety.

Science explains how curiosity quickly becomes a trap. The human brain operates a ‘reward system’ responsible for our feelings of happiness and accomplishment when we reach a goal, eat a hearty meal or exercise. In these cases, the brain releases normal, balanced amounts of dopamine - between 50 to 100 units - that cause our feelings of contentment and motivation.

When a synthetic drug enters the body for the first time, it does not ask the brain’s permission but rather carries out a chemical hijacking of its reward centres. Medical data prove that such substances force the brain to suddenly release huge amounts of dopamine that reach up to 1,100-1,200 units: equivalent to 10-12 times the brain’s normal capacity. This violent chemical flood shocks the neurons and gives a feeling of a false high.

According to scientific and medical facts endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the body pays an immediate and heavy price.

To defend itself against this chemical attack, the brain immediately shuts down some natural dopamine receptors and destroys neurons after the first use. As a result, once the substance wears off, a young person's free will completely collapses. The brain then experiences a sudden, sharp crash, demanding the substance again. This time the brain does not pursue the same high but simply seeks to function normally and escape the severe pain and psychological distress triggered by the initial chemical crash. It is at this exact moment that a curious, experimental user turns into a victim desperately chasing the illusion of a control that is already lost.

Destroying a young person’s future does not take years; it can be decided in the mere seconds of a first experimentation. Addiction does not wait to become a habit but immediately triggers a destructive domino effect. It begins with cognitive decline: a young individual who was once creative, ambitious, and outstanding in their studies or career suddenly faces severe mental fog and a frightening drop in focus and comprehension, inevitably leading to academic failure or a job loss.

This is followed by isolation and a loss of identity, as the substance forces an introverted behaviour on the user. They gradually withdraw from their family and start losing their true, successful friends, surrounding themselves instead with a dark, toxic circle that looks nothing like their former ambitions.

Finally comes total financial ruin. The youth instantly becomes a funding tool for dealer networks. They drain their savings, sell valuable possessions and even resort to debt or theft, ultimately squandering their financial security and professional future in chase of an illusion.

To avoid falling for the first-time trap, young people must understand that true awareness is built on mental resilience and possessing the tools to make decisive choices. Protecting their minds and futures requires activating clear, smart steps in such situations.

The first step is having the courage to say a decisive 'no' to negative peer pressure. True strength and self-respect among friends are not shown through conforming or blind imitation, but through the ability to deliver a clear, non-negotiable refusal to anyone offering an unknown substance or unprescribed pills.

Always remember that a friend who pressures you to try something that threatens your health is not a true friend, but rather a dealer in disguise. Walking away from such a relationship immediately is the ultimate sign of courage and self-awareness.

The second step is confronting the facts when someone tries to sugarcoat a first-time experience. You must recognise that the human brain cannot withstand chemical manipulation, and that a single instance is capable of altering neural architecture forever. Tell yourself firmly: 'I will not let anyone turn me into a source of profit or another statistic.’

If, at any point, you fell for the temptation of a first-time experiment, felt that your curiosity led you to lose control, or observed a loved one starting to slip down that slope: Do not fear or hesitate. The UAE has provided the emergency exit you need; a humane way out that protects you and safeguards your dignity. You can reach out immediately and with absolute security to the Hosn service at 80044.

This service offers you and your family unparalleled guarantees of absolute confidence, complete privacy, access to world-class treatment and rehabilitation support, and a complete exemption from criminal liability. UAE law is humane and considers those seeking treatment to be victims in need of rescue and healing rather than punishment.

Life is a long journey filled with noble goals, promising opportunities and future successes. Life is worth being lived with complete clarity and resolve. The mind is the main driver powering this journey, and the shield that protects youth as they build their futures and that of a nation that views them as its true wealth.

A conscious young individual is one capable of protecting their most valuable possession, refusing to squander it for a few moments of passing curiosity or an illusion. By turning this awareness into an impenetrable wall against the first-time trap, they ensure that safety begins with a firm choice, and that protecting oneself and one's family is the highest expression of awareness and responsible citizenship.