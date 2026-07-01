Dubai Founders HQ, Antler launch Entrepreneur Academy

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Founders HQ has partnered with global early-stage venture capital firm Antler to launch the Entrepreneur Academy, a six-week programme designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs take their first step towards building a business.

Created for individuals who have the ambition to start a company but lack the experience, knowledge, or confidence to get started, the Academy provides a practical pathway into entrepreneurship. Participants will learn how to identify opportunities, validate ideas, build products, and understand what it takes to launch and grow a venture.

Delivered through a combination of online and in-person sessions, the programme brings together founders, investors, operators, and mentors from technology companies including AWS and Nvidia, to provide hands-on guidance and direct access to Dubai’s startup ecosystem. Participants will also gain exposure to the latest AI-powered tools and workflows that are reshaping how startups are built, enabling entrepreneurs to move from idea to execution faster and with fewer barriers than ever before.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said, “Dubai Founders HQ was created to make entrepreneurship more accessible by providing founders with the tools, networks, and support they need to succeed. Through the Entrepreneur Academy, we are opening the door to a new generation of entrepreneurs by giving aspiring founders a practical pathway to turn ideas into action. Together with Antler, we are helping more people take their first step into entrepreneurship while strengthening Dubai’s pipeline of future startups, scale-ups, and high-growth companies in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated, “The Entrepreneur Academy supports ambitious, emerging talent gain practical exposure to the tools, technologies, and commercial thinking needed to develop successful technology-driven ventures. This initiative reflects Dubai Founders HQ’s continued efforts to expand Dubai’s digital business ecosystem and create new paths for entrepreneurs to contribute to the emirate’s thriving innovation economy.”

Magnus Grimeland, Founder and CEO of Antler said, "We believe exceptional founders can come from anywhere, but too often the barrier isn't talent or ambition, it's simply not knowing where to start. The Entrepreneur Academy is designed to remove that barrier. By giving aspiring founders the practical skills, the latest AI tools, and direct access to Dubai's startup ecosystem, we're helping more people take that critical first step from idea to action. Dubai has rapidly established itself as one of the world's most dynamic places to build, and we're proud to deepen our partnership with Dubai Founders HQ to widen the pipeline of founders who will build the breakout companies of tomorrow from Dubai."

Courses will be delivered by experienced entrepreneurs, investors, operators, and technology leaders from Antler’s global network and the wider startup ecosystem. The curriculum focuses on practical application, helping participants test ideas, understand customer needs, build early products, and develop the entrepreneurial skills required to move forward with confidence.

Participants who choose to continue building their ventures after completing the Entrepreneur Academy will be fast-tracked through the application process for the Dubai Founders HQ and Antler Residency programme. This creates a structured founder pathway that supports entrepreneurs from their earliest exploration of entrepreneurship through venture creation, pre-seed funding, and long-term growth.

The Academy builds on the long-term collaboration between Dubai Founders HQ and Antler, which began with the successful kick-off of Antler’s latest Residency in Dubai. The Residency launched with founders from around the world, who joined the programme to build their startups from Dubai, reflecting strong founder interest in the emirate’s startup ecosystem.

Together, the Academy and Residency provide aspiring entrepreneurs and founders with access to education, venture-building support, funding opportunities, and a connected ecosystem designed to help them launch and scale businesses from Dubai.

The launch supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, including the ambition to scale 30 unicorns from Dubai and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

By widening access to founder education and creating more pathways into entrepreneurship, Dubai Founders HQ and Antler are helping to build the next generation of high-growth companies from Dubai.