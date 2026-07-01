UAE and Chad Presidents discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of UAE-Chad relations across a range of sectors, particularly the economy, trade, development and renewable energy, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of their shared development priorities. They reaffirmed their commitment to building on more than 50 years of bilateral ties through initiatives that support sustainable growth and contribute to greater prosperity and wellbeing for both countries and their peoples.

The meeting covered the ongoing negotiations on a UAE-Chad Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which, once signed, will provide an important framework for advancing economic cooperation between the two countries’ public and private sectors.

His Highness and President Déby Itno also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival in the UAE, the Chadian President was received at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad; and a number of officials.