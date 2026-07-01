UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Kagame and to Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva on the occasion.