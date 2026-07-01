'MOI' rolls out 3rd traffic campaign in 2026 'Accident-Free Summer'

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has launched its third traffic campaign for 2026 under the slogan "Accident-Free Summer." The initiative forms part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce accidents and injuries during the summer season. Running for three months, the campaign targets all road users and drivers across every vehicle category.

The campaign's timing coincides with the start of the summer vacation and travel season, underscoring the need for heightened awareness of essential safety precautions for both vehicles and road users. These include ensuring tire safety through regular maintenance, adhering to permitted roof-load limits (not exceeding 60 centimetres in height), verifying that lighting systems and turn signals are in proper working order, and ensuring no flammable materials are left inside vehicles.

The campaign also emphasises awareness of traffic laws, compliance with speed limits, and maintaining safe following distances. Additionally, it highlights the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles, in support of a broader culture of safe driving and a reduction in traffic accidents over the summer months.

The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with police general HQs, strategic partners, and relevant traffic safety authorities nationwide. Awareness messages will be disseminated across various social media platforms in Arabic, English, and Urdu to reach the widest possible segment of society, reinforcing a culture of safe driving and supporting the achievement of national traffic safety goals.