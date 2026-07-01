Emirates prepares for summer travel peak

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates is preparing for busy departures from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB), as the summer holiday season gets underway.

Starting this weekend, 3rd to 5th July, Emirates anticipates high volumes of departures and recommends customers plan ahead to ensure a smooth journey.

Weekend travel is expected to remain consistently busy throughout the summer holiday period.

Customers should allow extra time for traffic approaching the airport, the expected passenger volumes inside the airport, and the time required to reach their boarding gate.

Customers are also encouraged to use Emirates' range of convenient check-in options to reduce waiting times at the airport.

To avoid delays, Emirates advises customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure, complete check-in procedures and reach their boarding gate one hour before departure.