18,082 riders from 181 countries participate in 172 events: UAE Equestrian Federation

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation announced in a report issued today remarkable participation figures across its various events during the 2025–2026 season.

In a statement, the Federation confirmed that participation indicators recorded significant growth, reflecting the development witnessed by the sport and the Federation's sustained efforts to enhance the capabilities of its participants and maintain the path of success in international championships.

The report revealed that the Federation organised 172 events, comprising 70 endurance, 67 show jumping, 24 dressage and 11 tent pegging events, with the participation of 18,082 riders representing 181 countries. Men accounted for 61.1 percent of participants, while women represented 38.9 percent. Endurance recorded the highest level of international diversity, with participants from 72 nationalities.

Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the Federation, said the report confirms the UAE's growing international standing as a global hub for equestrian sports, highlighting the Federation's development efforts in organising competitions in accordance with international best practices, thereby contributing to enhancing the capabilities of male and female riders in a sport that enjoys the support and patronage of the UAE's wise leadership.

Al Hajri noted the Federation's commitment to strengthening development indicators, keeping pace with the remarkable global growth of the sport, building partnerships with the International Equestrian Federation to host world championships, cooperating with equestrian villages, clubs, and centres, and enabling UAE riders to compete at the highest levels while equipping them with the experience needed to raise the UAE flag at international events. He added that the Federation continues to develop, evaluate, and monitor its operations according to the highest professional standards and modern technologies, while dedicating its efforts to serving owners, trainers, and riders.

The Secretary-General also pointed out that the increasing participation of women across the Federation's various events reflects the attention given to empowering them and providing opportunities to develop their skills in line with national priorities. He further highlighted the remarkable diversity of nationalities represented in the championships, reflecting the strong confidence in the quality of the events, supported by the UAE's advanced infrastructure and modern facilities.