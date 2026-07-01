'Maritime Hub' launches 'Abu Dhabi's Compass for Maritime Businesses' to boost global investment

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi – a platform for collaboration across the emirate's growing maritime sector, operated by Abu Dhabi Maritime and led by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – has launched a new guidebook to help international maritime businesses and entrepreneurs establish and grow their operations in the emirate.

The guidebook, titled “Abu Dhabi’s Compass for Maritime Businesses: Your Gateway to Global Opportunity,” outlines the core drivers of Abu Dhabi’s maritime competitiveness and growth opportunities for a global audience.

Backed by facts, figures, and testimonials, as well as insights from DNV, the publication emphasises Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global trade hub, enabled by world-class infrastructure and integrated multimodal connectivity across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America. Each carefully curated section presents a clear and compelling business case for international enterprises and prospective maritime partners.

It also highlights how global companies can benefit from Abu Dhabi’s next phase of economic growth as the emirate emerges as one of the world’s fastest-rising maritime hubs, climbing 10 places since 2022 to rank 22nd in the “Leading Maritime Cities (LMC)” global benchmarking report.

The guidebook includes overviews of Abu Dhabi’s expansive maritime ecosystem, business environment, established network of industry stakeholders and institutions, and comfortable and welcoming lifestyle. Finally, it offers resources and contacts for interested parties to begin their journey in the emirate.

Overall, the guidebook underlines Abu Dhabi’s long-term stability as a future-ready and resilient destination for trade, investment, and innovation. Its launch also aligns with the UAE national vision for diversified, sustainable economic development.

Led by the Integrated Transport Centre and operated by Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi unites government and private stakeholders in the emirate’s maritime sector with a goal to spark connection, create domestic and international opportunities, and collaborate on initiatives to elevate the emirate’s status as a global maritime centre.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “The launch of Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector guidebook directly supports the UAE’s economic vision by positioning the local sector as an attractive and competitive opportunity for global business leaders. It also reaffirms the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to inclusive, informed mobility that supports economic growth. Maritime Hub continues to elevate the emirate’s status as a leading maritime centre that is resilient, sustainable, and future-ready.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Group Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said, “This guidebook is a gateway to opportunity for international entrepreneurs seeking to tap into the economic power of one of the world’s most uniquely positioned global trade and logistics hubs. Developed in collaboration with our partners from the public and private sectors, the guidebook provides data-supported insights into Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem, as well as access to an established community of maritime leaders, experts, and researchers through Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi.”