Sharjah Ruler approves 19th Theatre Season budget

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Culture and the Theatrical Association commended the generous grant of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the 19th Theatre Season, amounting to AED747,000. The season is set to launch in October 2026, fulfilling His Highness's vision and cementing the principle of sustained cultural action.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, noted that theatre and theatre practitioners receive both material and moral support from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of establishing a strong cultural foundation in Sharjah specifically and the UAE as a whole. He affirmed that this initiative is one of His Highness's grants serving various cultural fields, and that this support has created a sense of theatrical continuity through the contributions of artists, creatives, and participating theatre troupes, whose works have drawn considerable public interest and satisfied audiences' artistic tastes. This has in turn motivated theatre troupes to refine their choice of scripts and develop the skills of actors and technical crews — a development reflected in the growth of the UAE theatre movement and the recognition of Emirati theatre troupes with awards and honours at festivals across numerous countries.

For his part, Ismail Abdullah, Head of the Theatrical Association, expressed his gratitude for the Sharjah Ruler's ongoing generosity, stressing the Association's commitment — through this support — to embedding theatre in everyday life and society through carefully selected and distinguished productions. This has fostered a continuous connection between the season's performances and audiences who eagerly attend and engage with the shows.

This year's season will feature four productions selected from the most recent edition of the Sharjah Theatre Days in 2026. The plays are: Heir Qarmosha by Sharjah National Theatre; Title to Be Decided by Sharjah Folk Arts Association; Half of Layla by Khorfakkan Theatre for Arts; Half of Layla by Khorfakkan Theatre for Arts; and Depths of the Soul by the Kalba Association for Popular Arts and Theatre.