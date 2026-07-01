Ajman ranks first globally in Safety Index among world’s top cities

AJMAN, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Ajman has achieved a new global milestone by topping the Safety Index amongst the world’s top ten cities, according to the Numbeo report for the first half of 2026 — a further affirmation of the success of the Emirate’s integrated security system and of the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s best countries in which to live, work, and invest, in an environment characterised by security, stability, and quality of life.

This ranking confirms Ajman’s advanced standing amongst the world’s safest cities and reflects the effectiveness of the institutional work that combines the development of policing services, the enhancement of field readiness, the improvement of response speed, and the expansion of community partnership — making security a firm pillar of social stability and the Emirate’s development journey.

The Ajman Statistics Centre monitors the index and ensures coordination with all relevant parties, supporting data accuracy and the integration of efforts aimed at preserving and building upon the achievements attained.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-General of Ajman Police, affirmed that this achievement reflects the fruits of the wise leadership’s forward-looking vision, the continuous development of the security system, and the adoption of the latest smart technologies and artificial intelligence in support of police work — enhancing proactive security, elevating the quality of security services, and achieving a proactive response to evolving security developments.

He explained that Ajman Police has adopted an integrated security model based on the deployment of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and predictive technologies to strengthen community security. The Ajman Dar Al Aman (Ajman: Home of Safety) system has contributed to enhancing the efficiency of smart security surveillance and linking security systems to real-time analytical platforms capable of anticipating risks, monitoring security indicators, and taking pre-emptive measures before incidents occur — supporting rapid decision-making and raising the efficiency of field response.

He added that this achievement was the result of implementing a package of security initiatives and quality projects, most notably the Tourism Patrol, Aman (Safety) patrols, the Li Himayatikum (For Your Protection) project for the protection of buildings and facilities, crime reduction programmes, and smart electronic anti-narcotics patrols — alongside the development of the smart traffic control system, surveillance and command systems supported by intelligent analytics, awareness campaigns based on behavioural and data analysis, and the enhancement of security readiness and rapid response to incidents and emergencies.

He noted that community policing played a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of community security through the launch of innovative community initiatives that strengthened trust and partnership with members of the public. Police centres also contributed to developing the customer experience through quality initiatives, including post-service follow-up calls, the Positive Customer initiative, and the proactive Li Khidmatikum (At Your Service) patrol — delivering security services to senior citizens, residents, women, and persons of determination at their places of residence, embodying the concept of a police force that is close to the community.

He affirmed that this achievement was made possible by the great interest and generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the support of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and the continuous follow-up and sound directives of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior — all of which served as a driving force for the development of a world-class security system grounded in innovation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability, contributing to enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

He noted that achieving first place globally in the sense of safety index is a direct reflection of the integration of security efforts with various partners, and contributes to supporting the national economy, enhancing the Emirate’s attractiveness for investment and tourism, and achieving the targets of “We the UAE 2031” and Ajman Vision 2030 — through the building of a safer, more prosperous, and higher-quality community.

In closing, the Commander-General of Ajman Police extended his thanks and appreciation to all officers, non-commissioned officers, personnel, employees, and strategic partners — affirming that this global achievement is the fruit of teamwork and a motivation to continue innovating and developing an intelligent security system that makes Ajman a global model for security, safety, and quality of life.