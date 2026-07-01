flydubai launches daily direct flights to Bangkok

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has launched of its daily operations to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok, marking its second destination in Thailand alongside Krabi.

The inaugural flight departed from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on 1st July, offering passengers more options to connect to one of Southeast Asia’s most popular destinations.

The inaugural flight touched down earlier today to a water cannon salute and a warm welcome from local officials.

The launch of operations to Bangkok not only complements the carrier’s direct service to Krabi but also marks another milestone in flydubai’s network expansion, as the airline continues to respond to strong demand for travel between the UAE and Thailand.

The Bangkok service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from seamless connections through Dubai on a single ticket, with through-checked baggage and access to an extensive combined network.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to celebrate the start of our daily flights to Bangkok, further expanding our network in Thailand. Thailand remains a key destination for both leisure and business travel and our direct service to Don Mueang International Airport, which offers convenient access to central Bangkok, introduces a new gateway to the Thai capital that our customers will benefit from, supporting the growth of trade and tourism flows while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub.”

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, “Today’s inaugural flydubai flight between Dubai and Don Mueang comes at an especially opportune time and will strengthen air connectivity. Starting with one daily flight and operated with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, this route will add much-needed capacity to Thailand this summer.”

Bangkok marks the latest addition to flydubai’s growing network, following the recent launch of flights to Benghazi in Libya and the planned flights to Pokhara in Nepal scheduled from September, reflecting the airline’s commitment on opening up underserved markets.