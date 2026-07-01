DIFC graduates first cohort of 'NextGen Leadership Programme'

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) today announced the graduation of the first cohort of the prestigious NextGen Leadership Programme at the DIFC Family Wealth Centre (DFWC).

The initiative brought together a group of young next-generation individuals preparing to assume leadership and stewardship roles within large, multi-generational family enterprises.

As the UAE celebrates the Year of the Family, DFWC’s interactive, institution-led programme supports the long-term continuity and competitiveness of family enterprises by investing in the development of next-generation family members. The curriculum is tailored for current or future regional leaders seeking structured role clarity, strengthening understanding of succession planning and leadership transition, and offering deeper governance fluency across family councils, boards, shareholder relations, documentation, and decision-making structures.

Delivered by respected partners across education, advisory, legal, and wealth management, the curriculum reflects the real, current priorities facing family enterprises including governance, succession, wealth and tax structuring, entrepreneurship, corporate structures, investing, and portfolio construction.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “Family businesses are deeply integrated into the economy and serve as key growth engines across the UAE and the wider region. With many of these businesses enter critical phases of generational transition, nurturing the next line of leadership is essential for regional continuity. As next-generation family members are expected to play a greater role in governance, entrepreneurship, investment strategy, innovation, and the stewardship of family capital, the DIFC Family Wealth Centre responds to growing demand for structured education, leadership development, governance fluency, and practical exposure to wealth, legal, corporate, and investment topics. The initiative reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for family wealth stewardship, governance, and long-term capital.”

The NextGen Leadership Programme offer a highly specialised, premium platform for long-term stewardship. Addressing pressing priorities facing modern family enterprises, the curriculum consists of modules delivered by world-class institutional partners. Over the 7-day Programme, PwC covered the entrepreneurship aspects and tax structuring of family enterprises, Al Tamimi & Company led the legal and family governance modules, and UBS delivered portfolio construction and principles of investing. Together, these areas cover the essential pillars of a next-generation family enterprise leader’s development, with participants learning directly from experts across each partner institution.

By connecting participants directly with industry-leading experts through the programme, DFWC ensured the next generation gained practical, real-world fluency in the legal, financial, and relational dynamics of managing substantial family capital.

Participants will also become the inaugural members of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre Next Generation Programme Alumni, a community that will receive ongoing career development support, access to networking opportunities, access to lifelong learning, and invitations to exclusive community events.

The NextGen Leadership Programme underscores DFWC’s role as the premier dedicated platform for supporting family enterprises through bespoke education, peer-to-peer community building, and business support.

The commitment coincides with the UAE’s official designation of 2026 as the ‘Year of the Family’ and the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 that recognises the vital role of families and forms a strategic, comprehensive framework to ensure their stability and prosperity.

As the UAE’s largest family ecosystem, DIFC has more than 1,250 family-related entities. These entities are supported by over 600 partners including private banks, wealth and asset management firms, law firms, and advisory companies.