UAE, Germany discuss parliamentary cooperation, international security efforts

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed with Dominik Mutter, Political Director at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Germany.

The talks, held today in Abu Dhabi, focused on developing partnerships in parliamentary affairs, education, culture, artificial intelligence and advanced sciences.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, foremost among them threats to the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and their direct implications for regional security and stability, as well as the global economy, in a manner that threatens regional and international peace and security.

In this context, the two sides affirmed the importance of continuing coordination and joint cooperation to support all international efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability, protecting shared interests, and strengthening regional and international peace and security.