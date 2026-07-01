DEWA, Ayesa Engineering explore strategic collaboration

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), recently held discussions with Jose Luis Manzanares Abasolo, CEO of Ayesa Engineering. The meeting focused on forging new avenues for strategic collaboration across engineering, technology, and infrastructure development to advance Dubai’s sustainability vision and energy transition roadmap.

Al Tayer showcased DEWA’s pioneering initiatives in clean and renewable energy, which are continuously enhancing the emirate’s electricity and water infrastructure in alignment with the highest international benchmarks. He further underscored DEWA’s extensive, proven expertise across the entire energy and water value chain – from generation and transmission through to comprehensive project management.

Al Tayer also detailed DEWA’s commitment to establishing world-class utility infrastructure, underpinned by globally recognised best practices. Emphasising DEWA’s forward-looking approach, he highlighted the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, to solidify Dubai’s standing as a global leader in sustainable energy and a benchmark for future-ready cities.

In turn, Manzanares highlighted Ayesa Engineering’s global footprint, noting its ranking among the world’s top 50 engineering companies and its leadership in IT services and digital transformation, areas closely aligned with DEWA’s strategic priorities.