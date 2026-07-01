Sharjah Art Foundation launches Summer Camp 2026

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation will host Summer Camp 2026 from 6th July to 20th August, offering children and young people aged 3 to 15 the opportunity to explore a wide range of artistic disciplines at venues across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The programme includes workshops in painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and mixed media, encouraging participants to develop their creativity through hands-on learning.

At Sharjah Art Institute, Arts Square and Al Mureijah Square, children aged 6 to 15 will take part in week-long workshops inspired by works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection and the exhibition Laila Majid and Inaam Zafar: Body Quotidian.

At The Flying Saucer in Dasman, children aged 3 to 5 will enjoy interactive workshops, access to a children's library and self-guided activities designed to encourage independent learning and creative exploration.

Additional sessions will be held at art centres across the emirate, where participants aged 6 to 15 will experiment with different materials and techniques through weekly themes, including Everyday Things, Hidden Nature, Imagined Futures and Visual Narratives.

Admission is free. The full programme is available on the Sharjah Art Foundation website.