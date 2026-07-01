Dubai Police unveils 2027 Institutional Excellence Challenge

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have announced the launch of the "Institutional Excellence Challenge" for 2027, a new competition designed to spur police sectors to outperform one another and raise the bar on institutional performance across the force.

The announcement was made by Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almheiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector Affairs, during the annual Excellence and Pioneering Sector ceremony held at the Dubai Police Officers' Club.

The event was attended by Major General Saif Mohammad bin Abed, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, along with department directors, officers, and staff.

Almheiri credited Dubai Police's achievements at the local, regional, and global levels to strong leadership support, an efficient institutional system, and a workforce dedicated to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement; factors that have helped establish the force as a global benchmark in policing.

The 2027 Challenge, he said, opens a new chapter in healthy competition between sectors, embedding a culture of sustainable performance while encouraging

sectors to innovate and pursue standout initiatives. The goal is sharper efficiency, better services, an improved experience for the public, and a force ready to meet its future ambitions. Winners will be recognized at Dubai Police's annual ceremony in 2027.

"Celebrating award winners each year isn't just ceremonial," Almheiri added. "It's a deliberate strategy to embed a culture of recognition, spotlight standout work, and keep employees motivated to innovate and excel."

The ceremony closed with Almheiri and bin Abed personally honouring the departments and individuals who won this year's Excellence and Pioneering Sector awards, in recognition of their contributions to the force's institutional performance and excellence agenda.