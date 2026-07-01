Al Zeyoudi meets President of Uruguay, discusses strengthening economic partnerships with Latin American, Caribbean officials

ASUNCIÓN, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with President Yamandú Orsi of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on the sidelines of the UAE's participation in the Mercosur Summit, hosted in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to President Orsi and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Uruguay and its people.

President Orsi affirmed his country's interest in strengthening its economic partnership with the UAE and working jointly to deepen cooperation across strategic areas of mutual interest.

In the presence of Dr. Al Saghira Al Ahbabi, UAE Ambassador to Paraguay, the two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in strategic sectors, including food security, logistics, renewable energy and data centres.

On the sidelines of the summit, Dr. Al Zeyoudi also held a series of meetings with senior government officials, including Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Ambassador Randall Karim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago; Francisco Pérez MacKenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile; Fernando Aramayo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia; Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama; Rodrigo Arce, Bolivia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Integration; and Fernando Ávila, Chief of Staff at Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation in strategic economic sectors of mutual interest, including technology, data centres, logistics, financial services, digital services, healthcare, renewable energy and food industries.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said the bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the Mercosur Summit reflect the UAE's commitment to building high-quality economic partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean countries, in line with the country's vision of expanding its network of trade and investment partners and strengthening cooperation with promising markets.

He added that the meetings provide an important platform for translating shared ambitions into practical projects and long-term partnerships in priority sectors, including technology, logistics, renewable energy, food security, the digital economy and data centres. They also reaffirm the UAE's commitment to advancing economic dialogue with its partners, exploring new opportunities that support sustainable growth, strengthening trade and investment flows, and contributing to shared prosperity.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi stressed that the UAE views Latin American and Caribbean countries as strategic partners with significant economic potential, noting that the next phase will build on the outcomes of these meetings by strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors and advancing joint investment projects that serve mutual interests and deepen economic integration between the two sides.

The meetings form part of the UAE's efforts to expand economic cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, strengthen existing partnerships and explore new opportunities in priority sectors that support sustainable growth, promote shared interests and reinforce the UAE's economic and commercial presence on the international stage.