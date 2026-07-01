Ministry of Sports organises two-day ‘User Experience Lab’ for 2026

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports organised the two-day ‘User Experience Lab’ for 2026 on June 29 and 30, 2026, as part of its continued efforts to advance the sports service ecosystem and strengthen it with Agentic AI-powered technologies to enhance the experience.

The initiative comes in line with the government's digital transformation directives and supports the objectives of The UAE Service Model 2.0, and the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy (ZB) Programme.

The Lab was attended by representatives of various sports federations and private clubs, along with working teams from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), many officials from the Ministry, and the Ministry’s Government Services Office. At the end of the two days, representatives of sports federations and the Ministry’s private-sector partners were presented with a token of appreciation for their active involvement and continuous contributions to the development of sports services.

The key objective of the UX Lab is to offer a comprehensive simulation of the customer journey through specialised interactive sessions. During these sessions, the public and private sector participants jointly analysed current steps and procedures, reviewed challenges and proposed practical solutions.

The solutions were aimed at reducing the time and effort of service delivery and enhancing its quality by integrating Agentic AI-powered technologies, streamlining efforts, and ensuring clarity of roles among the relevant entities.

Mohammed Amer, Head of the Government Services Office at the Ministry of Sports, underscored that hosting the UX Lab aligns with the Ministry’s vision to promote an integrated participatory approach with partners in the national sports sector.

Furthermore, he noted that the Ministry continues to offer advanced government sports services by leveraging systems integrated with Agentic AI technologies built on transparency, seamlessness, and digital transformation.

Amer said, “At the Ministry of Sports, we believe that optimal service development can only be achieved by closely listening to our partners, understanding their requirements and goals, and collaborating with them to redefine the customer journey in a way that ensures sustainable efficiency and flexibility. This forms the foundation of the active involvement of sports federations and private-sector sports institutions in designing and developing services, which is the cornerstone of enhancing the quality of government performance. This year’s UX Lab served as a strategic platform that combined efforts and transformed challenges into real development opportunities.”

The first of the Lab focused on the Agentic AI sports sabbatical service, with the participation of several sports federations, including the UAE Sports for All Federation, UAE Handball Federation, Emirates Motorsports Organisation, UAE Archery Federation, UAE Shooting Federation, and UAE Emirates Fencing Federation. During the sessions, participants reviewed the customer journey, evaluated service-related challenges associated with Sports Sabbatical services (issuance, update, and cancellation), documenting observations and suggestions, in line with the needs of athletes and federations.

On the second day, the Lab’s sessions highlighted the Sports Institution Licensing service, which is supported by Agentic AI, with the participation of several private-sector institutions, including Alreem Bodybuilding, Life Systems for Fitness, Aziz Ahmed Technical Sports Center, Forte Virtus F.C, Pro Athlete Sport Academy L.L.C., and EMS Live. It focused on improving licensing procedures, streamlining the customer journey, and boosting the efficiency of service delivery in support of the sports investment environment.

This year’s Lab aligns with a series of high-impact efforts made by the Ministry of Sports to enhance customer satisfaction, advance the sports service ecosystem, and digitise services in support of the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.