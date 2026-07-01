Nabil Fahmy assumes duties as Arab League Secretary-General

CAIRO, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy today assumed his duties as Secretary-General of the League of Arab States during an official handover ceremony held at the General Secretariat's headquarters in Cairo, attended by the Assistant Secretaries-General, senior General Secretariat officials and staff members.

According to a statement issued by the General Secretariat, following the handover ceremony, the Secretary-General received briefings from General Secretariat officials on the latest developments concerning key political files. He also held a meeting with the Assistant Secretaries-General to discuss priorities for the next phase and the working methodology across the various sectors.

The statement added that the Secretary-General signed his first official letters addressed to Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, the leaders of the Arab states, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for the confidence they had placed in him.

He also signed letters addressed to the Arab foreign ministers, containing an assessment of the situation in the Arab world and proposals aimed at strengthening the League of Arab States and Arab countries in addressing current challenges, developing the framework of joint Arab action, and enhancing efforts towards economic and social development.