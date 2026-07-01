LIVEX 2026 to open in Abu Dhabi on 29th September

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Livability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) will take place in Abu Dhabi from 29th September to 1st October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural edition of the exhibition was officially launched today during a press conference held at Zayed National Museum, attended by senior government leaders from Abu Dhabi, who highlighted the emirate's approach to building cities centred on quality of life, making Abu Dhabi a preferred destination for living, business and long-term investment amid a global shift in urban development from investment-led growth to growth driven by quality of life.

Organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, LIVEX 2026 will serve as a specialised platform bringing together livability, infrastructure and investment, reflecting the growing importance of quality of life in shaping investment decisions and directing long-term capital.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 20,000 policymakers, institutional investors, urban planners, developers and industry experts from over 50 countries.

During the press conference, leaders representing eight key Abu Dhabi government entities highlighted the emirate's achievements across its urban and social infrastructure ecosystem, including quality of life, the economy, healthcare, education, culture and energy, reflecting a development model founded on quality of life, long-term planning and sustained confidence.

The conference opened with a keynote address by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, who outlined Abu Dhabi's strategic roadmap for integrated, people-centred urban development and its role in strengthening the emirate's long-term competitiveness.

He said, "Abu Dhabi was built on the firm belief that a city's quality of life and economic strength must advance together. Decades of investment in infrastructure, services and communities across the emirate have turned that belief into reality, establishing Abu Dhabi as one of the most livable cities in the Middle East and Africa and one of the world's leading destinations for international capital. Through LIVEX 2026, we are presenting this model to the world."

Following the keynote address, the conference featured two high-level panel discussions that brought together senior officials to examine the human, economic and infrastructure foundations underpinning Abu Dhabi's approach to enhancing quality of life.

The first session, titled "People First: The Human Foundations of Abu Dhabi's Livability," focused on the social pillars of a livable city, including culture, community, healthcare, education, belonging, wellbeing and energy.

The session featured Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; and Mohamed Taj Eddine Alqadi, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi.

The second session, titled "Planning for a Prosperous Future: Investments and Systems Shaping Abu Dhabi's Urban Future," explored advanced infrastructure, economic policies, technological enablers and partnerships driving sustainable urban growth.

The panel featured Badr Al Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and Hammad Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Customer Care and Happiness Sector at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural edition of LIVEX 2026 will feature a comprehensive programme designed to connect decision-makers, showcase emerging ideas and support the development of new partnerships across the urban development sector.