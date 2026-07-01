Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Georgian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

TBILISI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, discussed with Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action in the fields of tolerance and peace.

The two sides affirmed the importance of expanding parliamentary partnerships and supporting initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of dialogue, coexistence and peace at the regional and international levels.

Shalva Papuashvili reaffirmed his support for the efforts of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in promoting tolerance and peace worldwide, praising the Council's diverse initiatives.

For his part, Al Jarwan affirmed the Council's readiness to work jointly with the Georgian Parliament to promote tolerance and peace in the region and around the world.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Al Jarwan's participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), hosted by Georgia. During the session, he delivered a speech stressing the importance of strengthening parliamentary and regional cooperation to address global challenges and promoting the values of tolerance and peace as essential foundations for achieving security, stability and sustainable development.