Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 5th Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 23rd August 2026.

The event is organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC Group.

During a tour of ADSS, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged with participants, and reviewed the event’s diverse sports and community programmes designed to reach all segments of society, including families, children, youth and People of Determination, while encouraging greater participation in physical activity and promoting sports culture.

He also reviewed the initiatives and programmes that inspire the community to adopt active lifestyles, strengthen community engagement and provide an integrated sporting environment that enhances quality of life and promotes healthy, balanced lifestyles across society.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the efforts of entities advancing the sports sector and fostering greater community participation, reaffirming that sport plays a vital role in strengthening social wellbeing, enhancing quality of life and building healthier, more active communities.

One of the largest summer sports events in the Middle East and North Africa Region, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports spans 48,000 square metres of indoor space and features more than 70 courts across 29 sports, offering a diverse programme of activities for all age groups.

The event also includes an extended 1.5km indoor running track, and a dedicated sports clubs area that provides local clubs and federations with a platform to engage the community and encourage wider participation in sport.

The fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports also features an expanded ADSS Talks series, bringing together leading sports experts to discuss the role of sport in promoting healthier lifestyles and enhancing physical and mental wellbeing. In addition, the event marks the launch of the ADSS Expo, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in sports equipment, fitness and recreational activities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group.