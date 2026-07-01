Healthpoint restores mobility for lymphedema patient in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, has helped a patient regain her quality of life after years of living with lymphedema through a specialised multidisciplinary treatment programme.

Thirty-seven-year-old Maryam Al Rais had long struggled with persistent swelling in her leg, which caused pain, limited her mobility and increasingly affected her daily routine. After an earlier procedure failed to prevent the condition from recurring, she sought treatment at Healthpoint.

Eventually diagnosed with lymphedema, a chronic condition affecting the lymphatic system that causes persistent swelling, most commonly in the arms or legs, Maryam enrolled in a personalised programme designed to support both her recovery and long-term management.

"It wasn't just about one solution. It was the first time someone explained how everything connects and what I could do in the long term. Since the procedure, my swelling has reduced and my mobility has improved, allowing me to return more comfortably to everyday activities that were previously difficult," she said.

Under the care of Dr. Nahla Al Mansoori, Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Healthpoint, Maryam underwent lymphatic venous anastomosis (LVA) and vascularized lymph node transfer (VLNT) during a six-hour procedure as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

The programme also includes rehabilitation, physiotherapy, compression therapy, psychological support, weight management, regular monitoring and lifestyle guidance to help achieve sustainable long-term outcomes.

"There is no single solution for lymphedema, which makes setting the right expectations an important part of care," Dr. Nahla said. "Our focus is on supporting patients beyond surgery through a multidisciplinary approach that combines advanced microsurgical interventions with rehabilitation and long-term support to improve mobility, reduce the impact of the condition and restore quality of life."

Through its expanded plastic and reconstructive surgery programme, Healthpoint continues to strengthen its position as a leading UAE centre for lower extremity lymphedema, offering advanced super microsurgical interventions within a structured multidisciplinary model focused on long-term patient outcomes.

Maryam continues to follow her personalised care plan with regular monitoring and is now able to move more freely and resume her daily activities with greater comfort and confidence.