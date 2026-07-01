Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Judicial Council meeting

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, chaired the Judicial Council's meeting on Wednesday morning at the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council, expressed his appreciation to all council members for their efforts in developing the judicial system, enhancing institutional efficiency, and improving the quality of judicial services in ways that reinforce the rule of law, uphold justice, and serve the public interest.

The Council reviewed a number of agenda topics related to monitoring judicial performance, developing the judicial system, enhancing procedural efficiency, and improving the quality of judicial services to support the timely resolution of cases and ensure justice is delivered efficiently and effectively.

The Judicial Council approved the establishment of a specialised Inheritance Court to hear all inheritance-related cases through specialist judges. The move forms part of the Council's vision to further develop the judicial system and strengthen specialised courts, helping accelerate dispute resolution, unify judicial interpretations, and enhance the efficiency and quality of judicial work.

The Council also approved the establishment of a specialised Enforcement Court, which will be responsible for enforcing judicial judgments and decisions in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and effectiveness. The court aims to ensure the swift delivery of rights to their rightful owners, the accurate enforcement of judgments, and stronger coordination with relevant authorities across the emirate, thereby creating a more efficient and effective judicial enforcement system.

The Council issued a decision regulating precautionary and electronic measures in enforcement procedures to modernise judicial enforcement mechanisms and leverage advanced technologies aimed at improving procedural efficiency.

Under the decision, enforcement judges will be authorised to use a range of precautionary and electronic measures, including prior notification, periodic electronic verification, electronic tracking and monitoring tools, as well as any other technological means deemed appropriate. These measures will serve as alternatives to the imprisonment of enforcement debtors, contributing to more effective enforcement and greater compliance with judicial rulings through advanced technological solutions.

The Council also issued a decision regulating the judicial duty roster across the courts of the Emirate of Sharjah, ensuring that a duty judge is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to consider urgent enforcement requests and procedures without delay. The measure will strengthen the continuity of judicial operations, improve response times for urgent applications, and ensure the efficient delivery of judicial services throughout the day.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness, Chairman of the Judicial Council, visited the planetarium at the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology, where he watched a presentation. The visual scientific presentation took viewers on a journey beginning under the skies of Sharjah's desert, highlighting a number of stars deeply rooted in human memory and the region's heritage, including the "Star of Life," which guided ancestors during their travels, and the Pleiades, which has inspired generations of stories and folklore, illustrating the enduring relationship between humanity and the universe throughout history.

The presentation also offered an interactive explanation of the physical laws governing the movement of celestial bodies, covering Isaac Newton's law of gravity and Johannes Kepler's laws explaining the elliptical orbits of planets. It highlighted scientific contributions that have advanced humanity's understanding of the universe and the precision of its order through visual simulations of astronomical phenomena presented in a simplified scientific manner.

The presentation concluded with a journey to the heart of the Milky Way, exploring the concepts of space-time and its curvature according to Albert Einstein's theory. It demonstrated that, despite the vastness and complexity of the universe, it is governed by a precise system of laws and constants that preserve its balance and harmony. The experience combined scientific content with immersive visual storytelling, reflecting the mission of the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology to promote scientific culture and encourage greater interest in space science and astronomy.