American Library Association recognises Sharjah's model for bringing books into every home

CHICAGO, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah marked a milestone in its international cultural engagement by delivering the keynote address during the opening session of the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference in Chicago, becoming the first Arab participant and the first speaker from outside the United States to address the conference opening as it celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The opening ceremony brought together more than 5,000 leaders and representatives of library, cultural and knowledge institutions from around the world, including JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois, Brandon Johnson, Mayor of Chicago, and Sam Helmick, President of the American Library Association.

Sharjah's cultural initiatives, particularly the "Library for Every Home" programme, received strong recognition from librarians and sector specialists, who praised the emirate's success in extending access to books beyond library shelves and into homes. The initiative has provided more than 42,000 Emirati families with over 2.1 million books.

Participants also commended Sharjah's contribution to the global cultural landscape, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA. They described the emirate's experience in developing libraries, strengthening publishing and promoting reading as an international model for advancing human development through knowledge.

The Sharjah delegation, led by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, showcased the emirate's cultural initiatives focused on knowledge management, expanding access to information and supporting the publishing industry.

Delivering the keynote address, Al Ameri said Sharjah views libraries as living institutions, reading as a community-wide project and access to books as a right that begins at home and extends to schools, universities and public institutions.

He said, "Sharjah believes libraries play a vital role in expanding educational opportunities and strengthening communities. As ALA celebrates its 150th anniversary, Sharjah Public Libraries marked its centenary last year, reflecting two milestones that underscore the enduring value of investing in knowledge."

He added that, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, libraries have become a cornerstone of Sharjah's cultural and educational project through a network of six public libraries and the "Library for Every Home" initiative.

Al Ameri said that, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for knowledge exchange and cultural cooperation. He noted that the Sharjah International Library Conference, which attracted more than 400 professionals from over 30 countries last year, is the only ALA-affiliated conference held outside the United States and serves as a platform linking East and West.

During the conference, the SBA delegation held meetings with publishers, librarians and representatives of knowledge institutions to explore partnerships across the publishing and library sectors, with discussions focusing on knowledge exchange, professional expertise and expanding the global reach of Arabic content.

The SBA pavilion showcased Sharjah's cultural ecosystem, including the Arab Bookverse platform, Sharjah Public Libraries' community programmes and initiatives connecting books with technology, education and research. It also highlighted SBA's efforts to strengthen Sharjah's role in the global publishing industry.

SBA also invited librarians, sector specialists and participating institutions to attend the Sharjah International Library Conference this November and contribute to discussions on the future of libraries and their role in supporting learning, research and community engagement.