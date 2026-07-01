Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development reviews plans, projects on transformation to adopting Agentic AI in Federal government operations

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed updates on the project of adopting Agentic AI in the Federal government and discussed its implementation timeframe, objectives, stages, and execution tracks.

The meeting discussed projects proposed to advance the government's transformation programme, adopting advanced AI solutions in various operations and sectors, including business, corporate governance, cybersecurity, and other government sectors in the UAE.

The Council also reviewed the results of studies conducted to evaluate the progress made across multiple national sectors, including the latest developments in the labor market, the country's strategic reserves of essential commodities, and other strategic and vital matters.

In legislative affairs, the Council discussed proposed regulatory updates and amendments across many sectors, including the residency and visa system, government services, and government human resources.

The meeting also discussed requests submitted by the Federal National Council linked to policies of Emiratisation in the private sector and health insurance. Additionally, the meeting reviewed the FNC’s recommendations on higher education students’ admissions for programmes, scholarships and grants, as well as traffic safety and flow, regulating the statistics sector and open data, enhancing the country's competitiveness, and protecting the family and its structure.