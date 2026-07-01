Sharjah Chamber, Ethiopian Consul-General explore strengthening economic partnership

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed plans to organise reciprocal trade missions between the emirate of Sharjah and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The move aims to strengthen direct business-to-business engagement and expand investment cooperation, reinforcing SCCI’s role in facilitating international trade missions and fostering sustainable economic partnerships that contribute to comprehensive development in both friendly countries.

The high-level discussion took place during a meeting convened at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Zerihun Megersa, Consul-General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with senior officials from both sides.

The meeting focused on advancing bilateral economic and investment cooperation, with SCCI presenting key opportunities to broaden trade and investment partnerships between the business communities of Sharjah and Ethiopia.

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to positioning Sharjah as a leading investment destination while strengthening its engagement with emerging and high-potential African markets. Discussions also explored joint initiatives to deepen commercial ties, increase bilateral trade, and promote cross-border investment, further enhancing the economic cooperation between the two sides.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais warmly welcomed the Ethiopian Consul General on his first visit to the Sharjah Chamber. He stated that the meeting marks an important milestone in strengthening institutional coordination between SCCI and the Ethiopian Consulate General to better serve the interests of the business communities in both countries.

Al Owais noted that the United Arab Emirates is among the largest international investors in Ethiopia, with Emirati companies operating across strategic sectors including renewable and clean energy, real estate and urban development, logistics, agricultural investment, food security, and manufacturing.

He added that more than 130 major UAE companies are currently operating in Ethiopia, delivering over 160 projects while leveraging the country’s fertile agricultural land and abundant labour force.

Al Owais described Ethiopia as a strategic economic gateway for the UAE into Africa, highlighting its favourable demographics, sizeable consumer market, and rich natural resources as key drivers of long-term investment potential.

He reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to facilitating trade missions to Ethiopia and supporting the local business community in identifying opportunities across high-growth sectors, particularly manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Al Owais noted that these efforts aim to strengthen bilateral commercial ties and sustain the expanded economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Ethiopian delegation praised Sharjah’s strong economic profile and its world-class infrastructure and logistics capabilities, noting that the emirate has established itself as a leading global trade hub connecting regional and international markets.

The delegation expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to strengthening investment partnerships and institutional collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber to facilitate increased bilateral investment.

They also outlined Ethiopia’s ambitious infrastructure agenda, highlighting the construction of a new airport expected to rank among the largest in Africa and globally, a flagship project that will strengthen Ethiopia’s position as a key regional logistics hub.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted strategic investment opportunities available to UAE companies in high-growth sectors, including mining, tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. The Ethiopian delegation underscored the country’s commitment to fostering innovation, accelerating the transition towards a knowledge-based economy, and developing future-oriented industries.

They pointed to the establishment of Ethiopia’s first university dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI). The delegation said the initiative creates new opportunities for technical and institutional cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, leveraging the UAE’s global leadership in advanced technology and innovation.

The meeting explored ways to elevate economic and trade cooperation between Sharjah and Ethiopia to broader levels, building on the rapidly growing economic partnership between the UAE and Ethiopia.

Discussions also highlighted Sharjah’s investment opportunities and competitive advantages for Ethiopian companies seeking to expand their regional presence, as well as the incentives, business facilitation measures, and investor support services that the emirate provides to enhance the growth and competitiveness of the Ethiopian business community.