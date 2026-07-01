Souq Al Jubail launches 11th edition of Its Dates Festival

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Souq Al Jubail has launched the 11th edition of the Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival, welcoming visitors to a seasonal celebration of the UAE’s rich date-growing heritage.

Running until 15th September, the festival forms part of the market’s ongoing efforts to support local producers, stimulate commercial activity, and reinforce its position as one of Sharjah’s leading family and retail destinations.

This year’s edition brings together a strong line-up of dates retailers from within Souq Al Jubail, alongside a number of external exhibitors, offering visitors a wide selection of premium fresh dates that are in high demand during the season.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Senior Manager Sharjah Markets, said, “The Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival is one of our key seasonal events, attracting strong interest from the community and fresh dates enthusiasts year after year. It provides an important platform for supporting retailers within the market while contributing to increased commercial activity.”

He added, “The festival features an extensive selection of fresh date varieties supplied by participating retailers and exhibitors, ensuring high-quality produce that meets the expectations of visitors seeking the finest seasonal products.”

Al Shamsi also invited members of the public to visit the festival to discover the wide variety of Emirati fresh dates and dates, learn about their nutritional and health benefits, explore traditional production methods, and gain insight into the many food products made from dates.

The festival is designed to support commercial activity within the market by providing a direct marketing platform where retailers and traders can showcase their products to visitors. This helps boost sales, strengthen engagement between sellers and consumers, and further establish Souq Al Jubail as a premier destination for food shopping in the Emirate.

Visitors can enjoy an extensive selection of fresh date varieties, with the range regularly refreshed throughout the season to ensure quality and variety. Featured varieties include Hilali, Khashkar, Khasab, Mazini, Jabri, Baqal, Sallani, Naghal, Khunaizi, Bu Ma’an, Khalas, Khadrawi, Barhi, Lulu, Shishi, Ain Baqar, and many more.

Souq Al Jubail is one of the flagship projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.