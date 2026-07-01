Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs agreement with Alma Mater Studiorum - University of Bologna to expand global reach of Arabic language

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has signed an agreement with Alma Mater Studiorum - University of Bologna. The signing took place on the sidelines of an academic conference the Centre recently organised in Italy to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

Signed by Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Professor Simona Tondelli, Deputy Rector at Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna, under the terms of the agreement, the University of Bologna joins the academic programme which the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has been leading over the past two years in collaboration with the departments of Arabic studies at two universities: Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and University of Naples L’Orientale.

The agreement forms part of Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to reinforce the presence of the Arabic language in international academic and knowledge circles, and to position it as a language capable of contributing to knowledge production and enriching civilisational dialogue.

Bin Tamim said, “We are committed to deepening academic and cultural cooperation in the fields of Arabic language, literature and translation, while developing joint initiatives that advance research, publishing, digitisation, and knowledge exchange. Through partnerships with leading international institutions such as Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna, we are expanding the global reach of the Arabic language and strengthening its role in contemporary scholarship and knowledge production. This collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of fostering meaningful dialogue between cultures and creating new opportunities for exchange between the Arab world and the international academic community.”

Prof Tondelli said, “We are proud to establish this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, which reflects the University of Bologna’s commitment to promoting dialogue between cultures, supporting the circulation of knowledge, and building inclusive and interconnected academic communities. As the oldest university in the Western world, we combine a strong academic tradition with a commitment to innovation, openness, and international exchange. Through this collaboration, we aim to create new opportunities for academic exchange and research, while providing a space where different intellectual traditions can meet, engage with one another, and grow together.”

The collaboration with the University of Bologna, Europe’s oldest university, founded in 1088, marks a new step in the ALC’s growing efforts to establish a network of high-quality international academic partnerships, and an extension of the centre’s vision to position Arabic as a living and productive language of knowledge, capable of keeping pace with global intellectual and cultural transformations. Building this network of strategic partnerships with influential international academic institutions strengthens the presence of Arabic in the fields of research, education, culture, and content creation.

The agreement also reflects Abu Dhabi’s strategic focus on investing in culture as a driver of development and an effective tool for building bridges of cross-cultural communication and enhancing human understanding. It builds on the emirate’s role as a global centre for culture, creativity, and dialogue, as well as an incubator for cross-border cultural and knowledge initiatives.